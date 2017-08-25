News
Consulate: No Armenia citizens among Russia bus accident victims
17:46, 25.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

There are no Armenian citizens among the dead and injured in the road accident that occurred in Kuban, Russia, informed the consulate general of Armenia in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

As reported earlier, a passenger bus fell to the Black Sea on Friday in Krasnodar Krai (region) of Russia. As a result, 18 people died, 24 others were rescued, and 8 of them were hospitalized.

Search continues at the scene.

A criminal case has been filed regarding this incident.

The Russian federal news agency publicized the names of the 18 dead, which include S. Budulyan and A. Budulyan.

According to preliminary data, there are two Armenians among those that died in this road accident.

“Their citizenship is being determined,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia had tweeted.

