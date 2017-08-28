Russia’s Putin sanctions signing of CIS agreement on fight against cybercrime

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the signing of an agreement on cooperation between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries—including Armenia—in the fight against cybercrime.

The respective order has been made public on the official website of the Russian legal information, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

In addition, Putin sanctioned the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs to include in the draft of this agreement—during negotiations on its signing—the respective Russian government-approved amendments that are not fundamental.