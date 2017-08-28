News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 28
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.99
EUR
571.53
RUB
8.19
Show news feed
Russia’s Putin sanctions signing of CIS agreement on fight against cybercrime
17:54, 28.08.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the signing of an agreement on cooperation between the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries—including Armenia—in the fight against cybercrime. 

The respective order has been made public on the official website of the Russian legal information, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

In addition, Putin sanctioned the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs to include in the draft of this agreement—during negotiations on its signing—the respective Russian government-approved amendments that are not fundamental.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Expert: Armenia ranks first among CIS countries according to struggle against trafficking
“As compared to the first years of our independence, the number of trafficking victims has significantly reduced..."
 More than 7,000 CIS citizens wanted for terrorist crimes
More than 2,000 of them are mercenaries...
Ambassador: Tajik-Armenian Intergovernmental Commission held session after 12-year break
Tajikistan is interested in both the membership experience of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan in the Eurasian Union and the main problems...
 Flight security discussed at Administrative Complex of Armenian MOD
The event was attended by the representatives of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers...
 Representatives of armed forces of CIS member states arrive in Armenia
The representatives of CIS member states armed forces and Secretariat of Council of CIS defense ministries have arrived in Armenia to attend the session...
 CIS customs services' representatives meet in Yerevan, discuss cooperation
Also, they got familiarized with the customs service of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news