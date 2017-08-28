Netanyahu accuses Iran of building missile production sites in Syria and Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Tehran of building missile production sites in Syria and Lebanon.

His statement came ahead of the talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said Iran is planning to use Syria as a base for military entrenchment for its goal to eradicate Israel, Reuters reported.

Antonio Guterres arrived on his first visit to Palestine after assuming his office as UN chief. On Monday he met with Israeli president Reuven Rivlin and is also expected to meet with Mahmoud Abbas later in the day.