Armenian Defense Minister receives CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN. - Armenia’s Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan today received Secretary General of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yury Khachaturov, who arrived in Armenia to discuss issues concerning preparations for the session of the Collective Security Council, joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defence Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) Security Councils, which will be held in Minsk in the fall of 2017.

During the meeting, they also discussed issues related to the preparations for tactical exercises "Search" and joint military drills of the Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF) Interaction-2017 which will be conducted in Armenia in October.