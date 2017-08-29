Armenia to join international demining coalition to be set up in Syria?

YEREVAN. –Vladimir Hakobyan, Press Secretary of the President of Armenia, spoke to Armenian News-NEWS.am and reflected on the recent statement by Aleksandr Novikov, head of the International Military Cooperation Department at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Novikov had noted that Armenia and Serbia have expressed willingness to take part in demining works in Syria. Also, he stated that Russia had proposed to set up such international coalition.

But when asked whether Armenia has already decided to join this coalition, Hakobyan responded as follows: “When a [respective] decision is made and all matters are clarified, the public will be properly informed at that time.”