News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
USD
478.65
EUR
576.25
RUB
8.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.65
EUR
576.25
RUB
8.14
Show news feed
Armenia to join international demining coalition to be set up in Syria?
13:59, 29.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. –Vladimir Hakobyan, Press Secretary of the President of Armenia, spoke to Armenian News-NEWS.am and reflected on the recent statement by Aleksandr Novikov, head of the International Military Cooperation Department at the Russian Ministry of Defense. 

Novikov had noted that Armenia and Serbia have expressed willingness to take part in demining works in Syria. Also, he stated that Russia had proposed to set up such international coalition.

But when asked whether Armenia has already decided to join this coalition, Hakobyan responded as follows: “When a [respective] decision is made and all matters are clarified, the public will be properly informed at that time.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Netanyahu accuses Iran of building missile production sites in Syria and Lebanon
His statement came ahead of the talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres...
 Staffan de Mistura arrives in Tehran to discuss Syria
He will meet with Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif...
 Russia MOD: Armenia ready to join international coalition for demining Syria
The Russian Ministry of Defense is carrying out activities to set up this coalition…
 Media: Turkey reinforces military units on Syria border
Kilis lies across Syrian region of Afrin controlled by the Peoples’ Democratic Party...
 Iraq military says it liberated majority of Tal Afar
This town is Islamic State’s last major stronghold on the border with Syria…
 Next Astana meeting on Syria may be held in mid September
Russia, Turkey and Iran plan to hold a technical expert meeting by the end of August...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news