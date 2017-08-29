UAE FM: Iran and Turkey try to weaken Syria’s sovereignty

Iran and Turkey have tried to weaken the sovereignty of Syria, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to him, Iran and Turkey should stop interfering in the conflict.

Al-Nahyan said that along with the domestic political situation, the Syrian problem has arisen as a result of the intervention of external forces, in particular, Iran and Turkey have been acting to weaken the sovereignty of Syria. They must stop interfering in the conflict.