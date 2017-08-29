News
Tuesday
August 29
News
UAE FM: Iran and Turkey try to weaken Syria’s sovereignty
18:55, 29.08.2017
Region:Turkey, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iran and Turkey have tried to weaken the sovereignty of Syria,  Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said at a press conference on  Tuesday.

According to him, Iran and Turkey should stop interfering in the conflict.

Al-Nahyan said that along with the domestic political situation, the Syrian problem has arisen as a result of the intervention of external forces, in particular, Iran and Turkey have been acting to weaken the sovereignty of Syria. They must stop interfering in the conflict.

