Facebook to help correct skewed 360-degree photos

Users of Facebook have an opportunity to post 360-degree photos, as their cover photo.

Problem is, 360-degree photos are a lot trickier to capture than a regular photo. Because it can difficult to keep the camera straight while you capture the image, the photos often look crooked, which, well, doesn't look great on Facebook.

That's why the social network's researchers are working on a way to use Facebook's AI tech to automatically fix 360-degree photos. It's still in a research phase for now, but, judging by some of their early results the method looks pretty promising, Mashable reported.

