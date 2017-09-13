EU's Juncker: Euro is meant to be the single currency of EU

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker urged EU governments on Wednesday to introduce a common currency for the EU.

In his annual State of the European Union speech, Juncker noted that “if we want the euro to unite rather than divide our continent, then it should be more than the currency of a select group of countries.”

“A more united Union also needs to become more inclusive. If we want to strengthen the protection of our external borders, then we need to open the Schengen area of free movement to Bulgaria and Romania immediately. We should also allow Croatia to become a full Schengen member once it meets all the criteria.

The euro is meant to be the single currency of the European Union as a whole. All but two of our Member States are required and entitled to join the euro once they fulfil all conditions,” Juncker said.