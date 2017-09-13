Defense minister: Armenia had officially informed about its decision not to participate in NATO’s exercises in Georgia

YEREVAN. – Armenia did not participate in Agile Spirit NATO exercises in Georgia, but, in general, it normally cooperates with the Alliance, Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said on Wednesday during the Q&A session in the Parliament.

He noted that the Armenian side had initially no decision to participate in the military exercises in Georgia and they had informed their Georgia's partners about their decision not to participate since that exercise was not directly linked with their agenda.

Vigen Sargsyan said that every year Armenia participates in hundreds and don’t participate in thousands of events, adding that just a few weeks ago Armenia was the only regional country that participated in another NATO exercise in Georgia which was in line with the agenda of the Armenian side.