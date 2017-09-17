News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 17
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Armenian Church marks Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross
11:36, 17.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Sunday celebrates the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

The Exaltation of the Holy Cross is one of the five major feasts of the Armenian Church, and the most important of the four feasts of the Holy Cross.

According to the Armenian Church ritual, a Holy Mass to remember the dead is served in all Armenian churches on the Mondays that follow the five major feasts.

And pursuant to the Armenian government’s decision on 2007, all the days that follow the five major feasts of the Armenian Church are declared non-working days.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Divine service not to be offered at Armenian church on Turkey’s Akhtamar Island, for 3rd consecutive year
The reason is security concerns…
 Thieves steal artifacts from Armenian church of Istanbul
Locals in the area spotted the thieves while they were trying to put a huge painting and a cross into a vehicle...
 Religious leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan adopt statement (PHOTO)
Disagreements can be overcome, relying on the moral values of kindness...
 Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders to meet in September
The meeting is organized under mediation of Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus Kirill...
 Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells held in Dnieper
Within the framework of the ceremony a spring was opened nearby the church…
 Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells to be held in Dnieper
The ceremony will be led by bishop Markos Hovhannisyan...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news