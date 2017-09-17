Armenian Church marks Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Sunday celebrates the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

The Exaltation of the Holy Cross is one of the five major feasts of the Armenian Church, and the most important of the four feasts of the Holy Cross.

According to the Armenian Church ritual, a Holy Mass to remember the dead is served in all Armenian churches on the Mondays that follow the five major feasts.

And pursuant to the Armenian government’s decision on 2007, all the days that follow the five major feasts of the Armenian Church are declared non-working days.