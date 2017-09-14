News
Police identify downtown Yerevan murder suspects
18:07, 14.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Police have identified the suspects in Thursday’s murder in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, and they are searching for them.

Even though the law enforcement did not deny this information by Armenian News-NEWS.am, it did not provide any details.

A search is in progress for these suspects, and throughout the country.

As reported earlier, shots were fired Thursday at around 1:25pm nearby Vernissage—a large open-air market that mainly features a collection of traditional Armenian art works, and primarily for tourists—in downtown Yerevan, and one person was killed and another was wounded.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that the person who lost his life was Garik Mosinyan, 43, whereas the wounded was Vahagn Abgaryan, 39. They are from Alaverdi town, and members of organized crime.

In addition, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed that an AK-74 assault rifle as well as automatic weapon and pistol shells were found at the scene.

