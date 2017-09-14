News
Alexander Lapshin hospitalized in Israel
18:32, 14.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was pardoned by the Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and was deported to Israel, has been taken to Haifa's Rambam Medical Center, Mignews reported.

The blogger underwent a series of the medical examinations.

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and Ukraine—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan. The Minsk city court dismissed the blogger’s appeal of the Belarusian General Prosecutor’s Office decision to extradite him to Azerbaijan.

And a court in Baku sentenced him to three years in prison. But he spent solely nine months in places of detention.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on September 11 signed a decree on pardoning Alexander Lapshin.

On the same day, however, it became known that he had attempted to commit suicide in prison.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
