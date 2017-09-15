News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Prestigious Western media’s latest scandalous revelations brought Baku to surface
13:56, 15.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Everyone knew for a long time about the Azerbaijani lobby methods.

National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Tsarukyan” Faction MP Naira Zohrabyan, who is also chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on European Integration and a member of the NA Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. She noted this commenting on the recent scandal around Azerbaijan, and with respect to money laundering and bribery.

In Zohrabyan’s words, Baku has been actively bribing some European figures for years, and to push its interests forward.

“The latest scandalous revelations by prestigious Western media have just brought this action to surface, and which Azerbaijan was conducting so actively,” she added. “And it was no longer possible to keep silent about it.”

The MP noted that the Armenian side possesses irrefutable evidence that Azerbaijan had bribed Hungarian authorities, and the latter had handed over to Baku—and without remorse—Azerbaijani military officer Ramil Safarov, who had brutally killed an Armenian officer in the Hungarian capital city of Budapest. 

“They sold Safarov to Azerbaijan for 7 million dollars,” Naira Zohrabyan added. “The European Parliament yesterday made a decision to responsibly investigate the given unprecedented scandal.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Council of Europe chief calls for unprecedented legal action against Azerbaijan
“We cannot have political prisoners in Europe...
 RFE/RL appeals to European Court over Azerbaijani claims
The Baku bureau was raided and closed by Azerbaijani authorities in December 2014 ...
 Director of Azerbaijan’s Turan agency released
Mehman Aliyev has already been released from custody...
 US senator proposes sanctions on Azerbaijan officials
Dick Durbin made this proposal at Thursday’s meeting of the Senate Committee on Appropriations...
 Director of Azerbaijani Turan agency will remain in custody, court rules
Aliyev rejected all accusations and called them politically motivated...
 Lawyer of Azerbaijani Turan agency director to appeal to ECHR
Aliyev himself, according to Namazli, said in court that his arrest is a political order...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news