Armenia MP: Prestigious Western media’s latest scandalous revelations brought Baku to surface

YEREVAN. – Everyone knew for a long time about the Azerbaijani lobby methods.

National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Tsarukyan” Faction MP Naira Zohrabyan, who is also chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on European Integration and a member of the NA Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), told the abovementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am. She noted this commenting on the recent scandal around Azerbaijan, and with respect to money laundering and bribery.

In Zohrabyan’s words, Baku has been actively bribing some European figures for years, and to push its interests forward.

“The latest scandalous revelations by prestigious Western media have just brought this action to surface, and which Azerbaijan was conducting so actively,” she added. “And it was no longer possible to keep silent about it.”

The MP noted that the Armenian side possesses irrefutable evidence that Azerbaijan had bribed Hungarian authorities, and the latter had handed over to Baku—and without remorse—Azerbaijani military officer Ramil Safarov, who had brutally killed an Armenian officer in the Hungarian capital city of Budapest.

“They sold Safarov to Azerbaijan for 7 million dollars,” Naira Zohrabyan added. “The European Parliament yesterday made a decision to responsibly investigate the given unprecedented scandal.”