MFA: Economic development of Karabakh is ensured

YEREVAN. – Despite its unrecognized status, Nagorno-Karabakh continues to seek alternative avenues for development.

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Karen Mirzoyan, on Monday said the aforementioned in his address at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference that got underway in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

In particular, the FM stressed the investments in the energy sector and mining industry of Artsakh. As per Mirzoyan, by ensuring stability and peace, Karabakh has proved that it is a reliable partner.

“Nagorno-Karabakh should not be perceived as a conflict zone, but as a country with an ancient civilization,” noted the Artsakh FM. “Recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh’s independence remains the major task on the agenda of our foreign policy; this has now become a requirement of the time.”

He added that the respective positive changes are already there, and they have become a reality thanks to the faithfulness of Diaspora Armenians.

“International recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh will also become a clear message about the impermissibility of Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy,” concluded Karen Mirzoyan.