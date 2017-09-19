News
Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road kicks off in China's Dunhuang
11:30, 19.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society

The 2017 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road has kicked off in Dunhuang, a city in Chinese province of Gansu.

The forum brought together media 265 representatives from 126 countries. This is the third international media forum since 2014 hosted by the People’s Daily within Belt and Road economic initiative.

Three representatives of Armenia, including representative of Armenian News-NEWS.am are participating in the event.

Politicians, business leaders and experts are participating in the forum. Global communication, the role of government and enterprises, healthcare, digital economy, tourism and cultural ties are on the agenda.

Last year the media forum hosted 212 media representatives from 101 countries.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
