U.S. Representatives of Congress hosted in Armenian Parliament

YEREVAN. - Armenian National Assembly Deputy Speaker, the Head of the RA NA Friendship Group Armenia-USA Arpine Hovhannisyan, the Chairs and Deputy Chairs of the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committees met with the Delegation of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, which comprised of Congress members Frank Pallone, Jackie Speier, Anna Eshoo, Tulsi Gabbard, James Sensenbrenner and David Valadao, Armenia's presidential press service reported.

Arpine Hovhannisyan considered important the development of the relations with the House of Representatives and the implementation of the cooperation programs. She highly assessed the U.S. continuous support aimed at the strengthening of the democratic institutes, civil society in Armenia, the implementation of the reforms and economic development.

Deputy Speaker touched upon the steps taken in our country after the Constitutional reforms, the works of harmonization with the legislation, the judicial-legal reforms, emphasized the complementing of the Armenian-American legal systems in the legal-contractual field.

Arpine Hovhannisyan deemed important the signing of the Agreement on Exclusion of Double Taxation between the Two Countries. During the meeting the Deputy Speaker has referred to the problem of Syria’s refugees and has noted that Armenia is one of the leading countries in Europe in accepting the refugees from Syria.

The representatives of the Armenian National Assembly Standing Committees highlighted the further deepening of the USA-Armenia parliamentary cooperation, touched upon the issues of cooperation in different spheres and the regional problems. They attached importance the continuous efforts of the USA, as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country aimed at the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, the provision of peace and stability in the region.