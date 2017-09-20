News
Extending Armenia nuclear plant lifetime is discussed in Vienna
16:35, 20.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Along the lines of the 61st Session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)—in Austria’s capital city of Vienna, the delegation from Armenia, and led by Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan, met with IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano.

Manukyan presented to Amano the course of the program toward extending the lifetime and modernizing the Armenian Nuclear Power Plant. 

Also, the interlocutors underscored the IAEA’s part in the implementation of the support programs aimed at the raising the safety level of this nuclear plant.

