Show news feed
US strongly opposes Iraqi Kurdistan referendum
12:19, 21.09.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The United States strongly opposes the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s referendum on independence, planned for September 25, State Department said in a statement.

“All of Iraq’s neighbors, and virtually the entire international community, also oppose this referendum. The United States urges Iraqi Kurdish leaders to accept the alternative, which is a serious and sustained dialogue with the central government, facilitated by the United States and United Nations, and other partners, on all matters of concern, including the future of the Baghdad-Erbil relationship,” the statement says.

If this referendum is conducted, it is highly unlikely that there will be negotiations with Baghdad, and the above international offer of support for negotiations will be foreclosed.

The costs of proceeding with the referendum are high for all Iraqis, including Kurds. Already the referendum has negatively affected Defeat-ISIS coordination to dislodge ISIS from its remaining areas of control in Iraq. The decision to hold the referendum in disputed areas is especially de-stabilizing, raising tensions which ISIS and other extremist groups are now seeking to exploit. The status of disputed areas and their boundaries must be resolved through dialogue, in accordance with Iraq’s constitution, not by unilateral action or force.

According to the statement, the referendum may jeopardize Iraqi Kurdistan’s regional trade relations, and international assistance of all kinds, even though none of Iraq’s partners wish this to be the case.

The referendum itself is now all the more unnecessary given the alternative path that has been prepared and endorsed by the United States and the international community, the State Department said.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
