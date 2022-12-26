Kurdish community members hold silent march in memory of three dead in Paris shooting

Members of France's Kurdish community are holding a silent march in memory of three people killed in a shooting at a Kurdish cultural center in Paris, AP reported.
Prosecutors said the 69-year-old French man faces preliminary charges of racially motivated murder, attempted murder and weapons violations. The suspect told investigators he intended to kill migrants or foreigners and then planned to kill himself, and said he had a "pathological" hatred of foreigners of non-European descent.
He was briefly admitted to a psychiatric hospital, but then transferred was released back to the regular police and appeared before a judge on Monday. The suspect's name has not been officially released, though French media identified him as William K.
The shooting shocked and angered France's Kurdish community, which organized a silent march Monday from the scene of the shooting to the site where three Kurdish activists were found shot dead in 2013.
Kurdish community members say the police should have done more to protect them.