71-year old American Armenian prepared dishes for US presidents

YEREVAN. – American Armenian chef Gérard Gijaro has made unique dishes for numerous important figures.
The 71-year-old proudly said he prepares dishes for everyone, and that he is an artist because he creates dishes which nobody has ever tasted before.
When asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am which presidents he prepared dishes for, Gijaro noted US Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan.
He said even though he has not prepared any dishes for Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan yet, he presented Sargsyan a silver coin—a US dollar issued in 1921, from his precious collection.
Gérard Gijaro said the dollar is a sign of success.