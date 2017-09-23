News
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 4,000 shots within one week
14:35, 23.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary continued violating the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces, also from September 17 to 23.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 4,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, and primarily with different-caliber shooting weapons, informed the press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).

Aside from shooting weaponry, however, the adversary also used automatic grenade launchers toward the southeastern sector of the frontline.

But the NKR Defense Army vanguard units continue dictating the situation at the frontline, and they take the steps necessary to reliably maintain their combat positions.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
