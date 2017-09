The G7 leaders are ready to toughen sanctions against Russia if the situation in the east of Ukraine escalates, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Merkel said they argee that lifting of sanctions is related to the implementation of the Minsk agreements, RIA Novosti reported.

The EU imposed sanctions against Russia in March 2014 in connection with the situation in Ukraine and Crimea, which were regularly extended. Last time the sanctions were prolonged until March 15, 2018.