Iran citizen illegally crosses Armenia-Turkey border
16:03, 25.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Russian border guard department in Armenia has confirmed the information on the trespasser who illegally crossed the Armenia-Turkey border.

Accordingly, over the past weekend, the Russian military servicemen detained an unidentified person, who illegally crossed the Armenian-Turkish border, in Yeraskh village of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

He had attempted to pass through a special area intended for hunting small wild animals.

The trespasser did not resist when being apprehended.

In his words, he is an Iranian citizen who was born in 1985.

The National Security Service of Armenia is checking the information on this person.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
