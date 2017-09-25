News
Turkey and Iraq to conduct joint military drills
22:15, 25.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Iraq’s ministry of defense says it’s launching “large scale” joint military exercises with Turkey along their shared border, AP reported.

The announcement Monday night followed the closing of polls in the controversial Kurdish referendum on independence from Iraq that both Baghdad and Ankara spoke out against.

Earlier Monday From Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened military intervention in Iraq in response to the vote, stressing that Kurdish independence was unacceptable to his country.

