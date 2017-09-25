Turkey and Iraq to conduct joint military drills

Counting votes in Kurdistan independence referendum started

Karabak's Chartar city and France's Decines-Charpieu city sign declaration of friendship

Iraq's Kurdistan referendum voting extended

North Korea threatens to shoot down US bombers

US plans to remove title of envoy to OSCE Minsk Group?

Iraq parliament demands troops go to areas disputed with Kurds

Washington hopes for "good deliverables" during Trump's China visit

Karabakh president receives philanthropist Alec Baghdasaryan

Turkish Defense Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Putin to meet Erdogan on September 28

The Hayrapetyan brothers from Russia win pan-Armenian contest of young scientists (PHOTO)

Iraqi official: We believe in national unity of Iraq

Artsakh president introduces new ministers

Sharmazanov: Azerbaijan’s giving religious nuance to Karabakh conflict should be condemned by CSTO PA

Russian PM to visit Armenia

Putin talks to Erdogan

Hollywood star John Malkovich to perform at Khachaturian International Festival opening ceremony in Yerevan

Armenia Finance Ministry: We continue talks with US on eliminating double taxation

Dollar is stable in Armenia

Armenia Parliament speaker visits Georgia: There are no unresolved problems between us

Lobbyists promised Azerbaijan to organize a meeting with Trump?

Iran citizen illegally crosses Armenia-Turkey border

Armenia’s Sargsyan to Merkel: Under your wise governance, Germany will strengthen its position on international arena

Russia official: My visit aims to strengthen ties with Armenia in education, science

Iraqi Kurdistan PM speaks about negotiation, peshmerga say they are ready to repel any attack

Zaidan: Armenia-Iraq rapid transportation should be considered

Lokyan: Iraq could become one of Armenia’s best partners in energy resources

Armenia-Iran forum on nanotechnology and technology concludes

Turkey to deploy S-400 missile system at Akinci base

Armenia missile system smuggling case trial: Igla is brought to courtroom

Lithuanian blogger: Azerbaijani black lists do not frighten tourists coming to Karabakh (PHOTO)

Armenia Parliament deputy speaker heads to Russia

Yerevan to host Armenian-Iraqi cooperation commission meeting

Global oil prices falling

Karabakh President specifies new government makeup, appoints ministers

Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum kicks off

Chancellor Merkel-led ruling coalition wins Germany Bundestag election

Armenian researchers work on cancer treatment

3 UN soldiers killed in Mali explosion

300 Azerbaijani nationals killed fighting for ISIS

Mass media: Israel and Bahrain wish to normalize relations

Iran closes airspace to all flights to and from Iraqi Kurdistan

German women protest lack of female-friendly public toilets

Venezuela’s president planning to visit Russia

Kurdish expats begin voting in Iraqi Kurdistan referendum

Armenian FM meets American Jewish Committee delegation

3 dead, 3 missing in southwest China landslide

Russian FM: US not to strike on North Korea

Armenia FM meets his Kosovo counterpart

US cautions citizens of possible unrest during Kurdish independence referendum

OSCE mediators expect Armenia-Azerbaijan summit will contribute to enhancing confidence

Germany is heading to polls to vote for new parliament

Trump accuses Iran of working with North Korea after ballistic missile test

North Korean FM: Trump is mentally deranged person

Avetis Zargaryan who was wounded during April war is still recovering

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss organization of meeting between presidents

Syrian foreign minister accuses Turkey and Israel of supporting terrorists

Glendale Councilmember surprised by safety on Yerevan streets

North Korea says US has to think twice before attacking

Pentagon: American bombers fly east of North Korea

Turkey parliament extends permission for military operations in Iraq and Syria

Glendale provides area for Armenian history and culture museum

Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers starts in New York

Armenian entrepreneur from Istanbul plans to bring Turkish business delegation to Armenia

US demands release of political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Turkish minister: Weapons supplied by US to Syrian Kurds will sooner or later target Turkey

Merkel: G7 leaders are ready to toughen sanctions against Russia

Armenia MPs not permitted to enter Armenian church in Baku

Tefft: US is not going to cancel visa programs for Russians

Azerbaijan opposition holds rally in Baku

Dollar loses ground in Armenia

Armenia joins transboundary e-commerce facilitation agreement

Trump’s youngest son to become footballer?

Iran citizen detained on Armenia-Turkey border

OSCE PA Special Representative to visit South Caucasus this week

MFA: Armenia has assisted Syrian people by delivering humanitarian aid

10th anniversary of PwC Armenia is marked (PHOTOS)

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan fired over 4,000 shots within one week

Karabakh marks Stepanakert Day

FM: Armenia is ready to continue implementing OSCE programs in country

Armenia FM briefs International Crisis Group chief on efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

Armenia FM, Arab League leader discuss collaboration

71-year old American Armenian prepared dishes for US presidents

Iran tests new ballistic missile

Armenia Parliament speaker to pay official visit to Georgia

Azerbaijan MP calls for taking revenge upon Armenia colleagues visiting Baku

Armenia FM, Minsk Group co-chairs discuss Karabakh conflict

Newspaper: Armenia PM’s powers to be reduced

3 people stabbed near Armenia customs checkpoint

2 subsequent quakes hit California

Turkologist: Turkish authorities’ policy of destruction of Armenian heritage is not new

Turkey says Kurdish referendum plans illegal

Young Armenian man killed in Los Angeles crash

Ukraine ambassador's phone snatched while taking selfie in Indian capital

Macron signs French labor reform decrees

Tillerson denies reports that Haley may take over at State Department

Karabakh FM receives intellectuals from Turkey

Council of Europe launches Article 46 in relation to Azerbaijan

About 900 Azerbaijani citizens join ISIS terrorists