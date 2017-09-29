Karabakh President awards medals to group of veteran fighters

STEPANAKERT. – President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Friday attended at a festive event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the “Artsiv Mahapartner” special force regiment, at Gandzasar monastic complex.
The President awarded a group of veterans from this regiment with the “For Service in Battle” medal, for their personal courage and bravery shown during the battles for the defense of the Motherland, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In his remarks at the event, Sahakyan noted that the Artsakh state always remembers and highly appreciates its devotees and honors them with high state awards.
“The regiment, together with other our units, partook in the liberation and self-defense battles of Martakert Region,” stressed the President. “Due to the courage and self-sacrifice of our brave brothers, the advancement of the enemy was stopped, inspiring our people faith in their own strength, reinforcing the will and determination of the Armenian soldier to give a worthy counterstrike to the enemy and crush its criminal plans. This was a sacred struggle, which was crowned with victory.”