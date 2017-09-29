News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Karabakh President awards medals to group of veteran fighters
16:14, 29.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on Friday attended at a festive event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the “Artsiv Mahapartner” special force regiment, at Gandzasar monastic complex.

The President awarded a group of veterans from this regiment with the “For Service in Battle” medal, for their personal courage and bravery shown during the battles for the defense of the Motherland, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his remarks at the event, Sahakyan noted that the Artsakh state always remembers and highly appreciates its devotees and honors them with high state awards.

“The regiment, together with other our units, partook in the liberation and self-defense battles of Martakert Region,” stressed the President. “Due to the courage and self-sacrifice of our brave brothers, the advancement of the enemy was stopped, inspiring our people faith in their own strength, reinforcing the will and determination of the Armenian soldier to give a worthy counterstrike to the enemy and crush its criminal plans. This was a sacred struggle, which was crowned with victory.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army conducts military games
They were primarily aimed at improving the air defense system of Artsakh…
 Karabakh President participates in Parliament session
Sahakyan noted that he expects productive joint cooperation between the government and the National Assembly…
 Karabakh Foreign Minister received members of the Support to Karabakh Union
The sides also discussed a range of issues related to the implementation of joint programs aimed at promoting ties between Artsakh and France…
 Karabakh economic activity index grows 17.2%
As compared to the first eight months of the year past…
 Sahakyan: Argentinean Armenian community has always played active role in assisting Karabakh
The President received a group of representatives from the Armenian community of Argentina…
 Karabakh President presents newly appointed heads
The Ministry of Foreign affairs, State Service of Emergency Situations, and Shahumyan Regional Administration…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news