Armenia’s oldest person is 115

YEREVAN. – The number of elderly people has increased in Armenia, the recent studies show.
The number of people above 63 makes around 13% of the total population, that is approximately 390 thousand people, representative of the social affairs ministry Anahit Gevorgyan told reporters.
According to her, as of today, 85 people who are already 100 years old live in Armenia. The oldest person is 115 year old and he is a native of Yeranos village of Gegharkunik region.
“Most of them are women,” Gevorgyan stressed.
According to the forecasts of the UN Population Fund, 22-23% of Armenia’s population will be people over 65 years old by 2050. That is, Armenia is an aging country, and in this regard, there are economic problems: you need to pay pensions, provide social services. In addition, the working age of the population falls, Gevorgyan added.