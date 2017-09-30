Iran and Iraq to hold joint military drills

Armed forces of Iran and Iraq will hold joint military exercises along their border with the Kurdistan region in the coming days in line with Tehran's policy to support Baghdad’s central government, after the recent independence referendum in the semi-autonomous region, Press TV reported quoting a senior Iranian military commander.
“The joint maneuver, [dubbed] Eqtedar (Strength), will be held by Iran’s Armed Forces and units of the Iraqi army along the two countries’ joint borders,” Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri said on Saturday.