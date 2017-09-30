OSCE PA Special Representative on South Caucasus visits Armenian Genocide memorial

YEREVAN.- OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin, accompanied by head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA Hermine Naghdalayan visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on Saturday.

They laid flowers at the eternal fire and in silence and honoured the memory of the Holy Martyrs. They had also been in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with documents proving the Armenian Genocide and observed the exhibits.

Kristian Vigenin said the crime committed against the humanity should never be forgotten and stated: “Each person in the planet should visit this Museum to remember and not forget what has happened”.