ՀայEngРусTür
Catalonia independence referendum: Local police do not comply with Madrid
16:36, 01.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Catalonia Police have refused to carry out the decision by the Supreme Court of Spain, with respect to closing the election precincts during Sunday’s ongoing referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain, according to El País newspaper of the country.

The respective article reads that instead of the Catalan law enforcement agencies, the Civil Guard and the National Police forces, which the Spanish government has sent to Catalonia, are carrying out the aforesaid court’s decision.

Madrid considers this referendum as unlawful.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
