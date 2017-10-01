News
Catalonia independence referendum: 337 people reported injured
18:20, 01.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

A total of 337 people are injured in Catalonia, as a result of clashes with Spanish police during Sunday’s ongoing referendum on Catalonia’s independence from Spain.

The Catalan government informed about the aforementioned on its Twitter account.

Also, the Catalan authorities have asked these individuals to file a complaint.

Earlier, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior reported about 11 injured police officers.

Catalonia’s independence referendum, which Madrid considers unlawful, has been marked by clashes with security forces.

Spanish police are using force, clubs, and rubber bullets so as not to permit Catalans from voting in this plebiscite.

VIDEO: Spanish police fire rubber bullets at voters today in the #CatalanReferendum@XabiBarrena pic.twitter.com/44v89owtt5

— Julian Assange

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
