Armenia President attends Gyumri Day celebrations (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Sunday attended the festive events devoted to Gyumri Day, the second largest city of the country.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Public and Media Relations Department of the Presidential Staff that Sargsyan visited several cultural centers in the town and the Bread Festival, participated in the official opening of the Children and Youth Art Palace of Gyumri, and toured the construction site of the Gyumri branch of the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies.
At the end of his visit to Gyumri, the President of Armenia lit a candle at the Cathedral of the Holy Mother of God, which also known as the Our Lady of Seven Wounds.