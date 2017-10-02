News
India students have car accident in Armenia
13:17, 02.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A car on Sunday went off road on the Yerevan-Meghri motorway in Armenia, rolled several times for about 100 meters, and ended up in a gorge in Ararat Province.

Those injured in this road accident are Indian students between the ages of 18 and 20, and they study at Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi.

Mikayel Manukyan, Director of “Erebouni” Medical Center where these foreign students are being treated, on Monday told Armenian News-NEWS.am that one of them is in very critical condition.

He informed that a female student had suffered the most severe injuries in this accident, and that she was unconscious.

“The boys are in a patient room; one of them will go home today, probably,” Manukyan added. “[But] the girls are at the intensive care unit.”

