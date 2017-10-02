Colombia appoints first ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN. – Colombia’s first Ambassador to Armenia, Alfonso López Caballero—whose diplomatic residence is in Moscow—, on Monday presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.

Congratulating the ambassador on his appointment, Nalbandian expressed the hope that as the first ambassador of Colombia to Armenia, Caballero will contribute to the further development of Armenian-Colombian relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the Armenian FM expressed a conviction that the accreditation of ambassadors by the two countries will provide a good opportunity for the more effective use of the potential in their bilateral relations.

The Colombian diplomat, for his part, noted that as his country’s first ambassador to Armenia, he will do his utmost to give new quality to Armenian-Colombian relations.

Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed several matters that are on their bilateral agenda.