Canadian Prime Minister to meet with US President Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with President Trump at the White House next week to discuss a wide range of issues, including ways to strengthen their long-standing trading relationship, AFP reported.
Trudeau will arrive in Washington, D.C., as the fourth round of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) talks continue here, to discuss with Trump the importance of the economic relationship as well as international security issues.
The fourth round of NAFTA talks are set for October 11-15 in Washington.