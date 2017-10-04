Armenia’s Sargsyan receives President of Senate of Czech Republic (PHOTO)

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received on Wednesday President of the Senate of the Czech Republic Milan Štěch, presidential press service reported.

Greeting the guest, the President recalled with warmth his meeting with Milan Štěch in 2014 in the sidelines of his state visit to the Czech Republic. Serzh

Sargsyan hoped that the visit of the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic to Armenia will be productive, strengthening the friendly relations existing between the two states and Mr. Štěch will feel the same warmth that he personally showed towards the representatives of Armenia during their visits to the Czech Republic.

The President of the Republic underlined that Armenia considers the Czech Republic a friendly country and reliable partner and is interested in deepening and strengthening the cooperation in all the spheres.

The President documented with satisfaction that stable political dialogue exists between the two countries and on all the levels.

Serzh Sargsyan highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the continuation of the existing dialogue noting that interparliamentary cooperation has a its important place in the agenda of Armenian-Czech elations.

The President of the Senate of the Czech Republic, thanking for the reception, noted that all his meetings in Armenia go on in a cordial and positive atmosphere.

Milan Štěch also emphasized that the relations between Armenia and the Czech Republic are on the top level considering the active interactions and mutual understanding between the top leaderships of both countries, as well as the effective cooperation between the legislative and executive bodies of the countries. To his conviction, the high level of political relations should be replenished with active trade and economic ties for which some works are already underway.

The President of the Senate informed that Czech businessmen have arrived in Armenia as part of his delegation who will have meetings with Armenian businessmen, familiarize themselves with the capacities of the Armenian economy, and the market demands.

Milan Štěch also referred to the noisy issue about the sales of Czech arms to Azerbaijan, stressing that those responsible for the deal had no permit of the authorities of the Czech Republic and now investigation is underway to find out how the deal was made.

During the meeting the sides exchanged ideas on regional and international problems and challenges, referred to Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process. The President of the Senate of the Czech Republic emphasized that his country supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and believes the conflict should be settled exclusively through peaceful means.