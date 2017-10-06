Russia presidential advisor: Armenia’s competitive potential in EAEU has opened in past one year

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s competitive potential in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has opened in the past one year.

Sergey Glazyev, the Russian president’s advisor on regional economic integration, on Friday stated the aforementioned at the sixth Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum, which is held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

In his words, Armenia is in a unique situation.

“On the one hand, we [Armenia and Russia] don’t have a common border, [and] which compels Armenia to specialize in the high-tech sectors. We [Russia] are glad that mutual trade with Armenia is growing,” Glazyev said. “On the other hand, Armenia has an advantage in connection with intellectual technology.”

Also, he recalled that Armenian manufacturers were well-known in the high-tech industry since the times of the ex-USSR.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.