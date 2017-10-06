Khachkar installed in Bulgarian city of Bansko

A monument was built in the town of Bansko to commemorate the liberation of the town from Ottoman rule on October 5, 1912. The town is celebrating the 105th anniversary of its freedom, EU Scoop reported.
The site was created with the help of the Armenian community of Bulgaria. It’s called “Hachkar”, which means “Stone Cross” in Armenian. The memorial has the following quote from the famous Bulgarian poet and freedom fighter Peyo Yavorov: “Brothers, throw down your fezes. From today, you are free Bulgarians."
Bulgaria has a sizable Armenian population that financed multiple similar memorials, many of which include quotes from Yavorov, who was a strong supporter both of the Bulgarian Armenians and the liberation of their country from Ottoman rule.