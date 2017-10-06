News
Khachkar installed in Bulgarian city of Bansko
20:51, 06.10.2017
Region:World News, Diaspora
Theme: Society

A monument was built in the town of Bansko to commemorate the liberation of the town from Ottoman rule on October 5, 1912. The town is celebrating the 105th anniversary of its freedom, EU Scoop reported.

The site  was created with the help of the Armenian community of Bulgaria. It’s called “Hachkar”, which means “Stone Cross” in Armenian. The memorial has the following quote from the famous Bulgarian poet and freedom fighter Peyo Yavorov: “Brothers, throw down your fezes. From today, you are free Bulgarians." 

Bulgaria has a sizable Armenian population that financed multiple similar memorials, many of which include quotes from Yavorov, who was a strong supporter both of the Bulgarian Armenians and the liberation of their country from Ottoman rule.

