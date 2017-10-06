Spain cabinet passes law to ease companies' exit from Catalonia

Spain's council of ministers passed a law making it easier for companies to shift their legal headquarters out of Catalonia, economy minister Luis de Guindos said.
The document suggests a simplified procedure for changing the legal address, and this can now be done by the board of directors without convening a meeting of shareholders.
Sabadell, one of Spain's largest banks, has already decided to change the legal address from Catalonia to Alicante.
Another large bank CaixaBank is set to hold a meeting of shareholders on Friday, BBC reported.