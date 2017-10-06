Armenia’s Sargsyan, Minsk Group mediators confer on talk with Azerbaijan president

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Friday received Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), as well as Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The interlocutors discussed the avenues for pushing the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process forward, including by way of organizing another talk between the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and reflected on the present-day situation at the Karabakh conflict zone, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the discussants underscored the parties’ dedication to the commitments to a peaceful settlement of this conflict.