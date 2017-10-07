Sargsyan to Putin: We have managed to complement Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda with new joint initiatives

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and congratulated and extended Putin good wishes on his birthday.

Also, Sargsyan issued a respective congratulatory message to the Russian President.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your jubilee! I sincerely wish you good health and every success in achieving the proposed objectives for the sake of Russia’s development, its citizens’ welfare and the strengthening of your country’s role in global politics. I wish to thank you for your personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic and allied relations between Armenia and Russia based on centuries-old traditions of friendship, brotherhood and mutual assistance of our peoples.

“Through consistent efforts, we have managed to complement the Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda with new joint initiatives and projects, which undoubtedly meet the fundamental interests of our peoples and promote stability and security in the South Caucasus.

“I am always sincerely happy to meet with you in an atmosphere of openness, mutual trust and partnership, which is due to the friendly relations established between us. I am confident that the active political dialogue will continue to bring about constructive cooperation between our countries both in the bilateral format and on the margins of the EAEU, CSTO, CIS and other international organizations.

“I cordially wish you, Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, robust health, happiness, well-being and all the best,” the President of Armenia said in his congratulatory message.