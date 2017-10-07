Beijing announces yellow level of danger because of strong fog

The yellow level of danger was announced in Beijing on Saturday because of a strong fog, RIA Novosti reported.
The warning will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday morning, the validity period may be extended.
It is noted that visibility in some areas of the city will be reduced to 500 meters. The city authorities urge residents to be attentive on the roads. Airports, rail, road, ferry and other transport services are ordered to increase security measures.
Data on delays or cancellations of flights at the Beijing International Airport “Shoudu” due to fog has not been received yet.