News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 07
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.75
EUR
560.38
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Beijing announces yellow level of danger because of strong fog
22:44, 07.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The yellow level of danger was announced in Beijing on Saturday because of a strong fog, RIA Novosti reported.

The warning will be in effect on Saturday and Sunday morning, the validity period may be extended.

It is noted that visibility in some areas of the city will be reduced to 500 meters. The city authorities urge residents to be attentive on the roads. Airports, rail, road, ferry and other transport services are ordered to increase security measures.

Data on delays or cancellations of flights at the Beijing International Airport “Shoudu” due to fog has not been received yet.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Car ploughs into crowd in London
Several people have been injured after a car hit pedestrians near the Natural History Museum in London…
 Hrant Dink murder trial: 5 suspects released from courtroom
The hearing will resume on December 4…
 Armenia citizens deported from Russia for working near Abkhazia border
Even though their documents for staying and working in Russia were in order…
 Yerevan-bound passenger van accident in Russia: One injured in stable condition, other one discharged from hospital
There were 16 passengers in the vehicle…
 Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Ararat, driver dies on the spot
And the female passenger sustained injuries and was hospitalized…
 Yerevan-bound passenger van has accident in Russia, there are injured
There were 16 people, including one child, in the vehicle…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news