Armenia PM proposes Iran Armenians to live in 2 “homes”

YEREVAN. – I am confident that this trilateral cooperation will greatly contribute to increasing trade.
The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Monday noted the aforesaid during his talk with the representatives of the Iranian Armenian community, and within the framework of his current official visit to Iran, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
First, Karapetyan presented the details and results of his talks during this official visit.
“I propose to you all to become a solid bridge—with your steps—between Armenian-Iranian relations,” he told, in particular, to the Iranian Armenian community members in attendance. “I propose to you all to live in two ‘homes’: one here [in Iran] and the other in Armenia.”
Subsequently, the PM presented the Armenian government-initiated reforms, and stressed that the respective measures being taken especially in the economic domain are aimed at the creation of equal and favorable conditions for conducting business in Armenia.
Afterward, Karen Karapetyan responded to the questions posed by Iranian Armenians.