Opening of Armenia office within Horizon2020 program discussed in Brussels

YEREVAN. – Armenian minister of education Levon Mkrtchyan, who is in Brussels, met with Commissioner of the European Commission for Research, Science and Innovations Carlos Moedas.
During the meeting the course of the programs implemented in Armenia under “Horizon 2020 Policy Support Facility” was discussed within the framework of the agreement on participation in Horizon 2020 program that had been signed between the Government of Armenia and the European Commission.
A number of issues related to the formation of a special office in Armenia were also discussed, Armenian education ministry said in a statement.