Newsfeed
Show news feed
CSTO Joint Staff chief: Offensive operations are also developed during military exercises in Armenia
17:22, 12.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The ongoing Collective Security Treaty Organization Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CSTO KSOR) military exercises in Armenia include defense and offensive operations, alike.

Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, on Thursday stated the aforesaid at a press conference in capital city Yerevan.

“For that reason, the military drills are conducted with multifaceted exercises,” he added, in particular.

Also, Sidorov informed that the Crisis Response Center has been tested during these military maneuvers.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
