Armenian Genocide documentary screened in Moscow
11:48, 13.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The premiere of the documentary, entitled “Map of Salvation,” which was filmed on the occasion of the centennial of Armenian Genocide, was held Wednesday in Moscow.

The screening was held with the support of the Embassy of Armenia in Moscow, the embassy informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The production of this film was built on the basis of actual events, with the protagonists being real people who have witnessed the massacres of the Armenians. Among them were five women: Maria Jacobsen (Denmark) and missionaries Karen Jeppe (Denmark), Bodil Bjorn (Norway), Alma Johansson (Sweden), and Anna Hedvig Büll (Estonia).

The screening brought together several diplomats accredited in Russia, and public figures.

This text available in   Հայերեն
