Armenia PM gets familiarized with domestic agricultural production (PHOTOS)
16:18, 13.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Friday visited the ArmProdExpo specialized annual exhibition, which opened in capital city Yerevan.

Agricultural processing companies from the country and the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) are participating in this event. 

The Minister of Agriculture of Georgia, Levan Davitashvili, also visited this exhibition.

The PM toured the exhibition stands and got familiarized with the products, production, sales and export capacity as well as development plans of the participating companies, press office of the government informed NEWS.am.

Also, Karapetyan was presented the capabilities of agricultural machinery, intensive gardening, and drip irrigation systems.

The Premier, for his part, asked about the works being done with farms, and noted that if needed, the government stands ready to assist in the expansion plans of agricultural sector companies in Armenia.

A total of 110 companies are taking part in this year’s ArmProdExpo exhibition.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
