Newsfeed
Iraqi president conveys ultimatum to Kurdistan
23:51, 13.10.2017
Iraqi president Fuad Masum arrived in the city of Sulaymaniyah on Friday to convey an ultimatum to the Kurdish leadership, Rudaw channel reported.

The six points Abadi and the Shiite force are demanding of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are: hand over Kirkuk airport, hand over K-1 military base, hand over all oil fields, hand over all ISIS militants held by the Peshmerga, allow the return of the Iraqi army to all places where they were stationed before ISIS, remove Kirkuk Governor Najmaldin Karim from his position. 

The PUK are being given a deadline of 2 am Sunday morning to fulfill the six demands.. 

There has been no formal confirmation from the Iraqi president’s office.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
