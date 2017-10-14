News
Saturday
October 14
News
Turkey troops enter Syria
10:27, 14.10.2017
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish armed forces have entered the Idlib Governorate of Syria under the pretext of setting up observation posts in accordance with the Astana 6 decision on creating a de-escalation zone in Syria, reported the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The Turkish General Staff statement says the military is entering Idlib in the context of setting up observation posts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for his part, announced that the troops have entered Idlib together with the “Free Army.”

Reuters news agency and Turkish media stress that militants from the Al-Nusra Front accompanied the Turkish forces when crossing the Bab al-Hawa border checkpoint of the Idlib Governorate.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
