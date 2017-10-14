EU ambassador reminds Azerbaijan of the importance of PACE

Ambassador Kęstutis Jankauskas, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, expressed his view on the current tension between this country and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

“Any country that is a member of the Assembly must move forward through dialogue and intensive work,” Jankauskas told reporters in Baku on Friday, reported APA news agency of Azerbaijan. “I think we should make every effort to remain a member of such an important organization like PACE. I hope that the dialogue between Baku and Strasbourg will continue towards resolving this issue.”