News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 14
USD
480.99
EUR
568.91
RUB
8.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.99
EUR
568.91
RUB
8.34
Show news feed
Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact remained relatively calm during the week
14:17, 14.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The operative situation along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces has remained relatively calm, from October 8 to 14.

During this time, however, the adversary violated the ceasefire by firing primarily with shooting weapons, the press service of Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Defense (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. But in some cases, it made use also of large-caliber automatic weapons. 

The NKR Defense Army vanguard units, however, continue dictating the situation at the frontline and confidently carrying out their military watch.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Stepanakert: This picture conveys messages of vigilance to us, clear-headedness to Azerbaijan (PHOTOS)
The Karabakh presidential adviser posted the photos of the debris of the Azerbaijani military helicopter that was downed in April 2016…
 Armenia Parliament defense and security committee: We expect clear, targeted response from mediators
Before high-level meetings, Azerbaijan constantly aggravates the situation…
 Investigation committee: Armenian solider was fatally wounded when carrying out engineering works
The serviceman was wounded in his chest as a result of Azerbaijani fire...
 MOD: Armenia soldier killed on border
As a result of the shot fired by the Azerbaijani side…
 Armenia President’s Office: Attempts to infuriate us are failed from beginning
Before high-level meetings, Azerbaijani authorities resort to provocations in an attempt to “pollute” the environment…
 Armenia ombudsman’s office draws map of Azerbaijani shelling
The report has been sent to the international agencies...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news