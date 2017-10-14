Karabakh MOD: Situation along line of contact remained relatively calm during the week

STEPANAKERT. – The operative situation along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces has remained relatively calm, from October 8 to 14.

During this time, however, the adversary violated the ceasefire by firing primarily with shooting weapons, the press service of Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Defense (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. But in some cases, it made use also of large-caliber automatic weapons.

The NKR Defense Army vanguard units, however, continue dictating the situation at the frontline and confidently carrying out their military watch.